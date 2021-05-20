newsbreak-logo
Byron Allen Sues McDonald’s, Alleging Bias in Ad Spending

By Christopher Palmeri, Kamaron Leach
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Two companies controlled by Byron Allen, the onetime stand-up comic who’s built one of the largest closely held media businesses in the U.S., sued McDonald’s Corp., claiming the fast-food giant is discriminating against Black-owned businesses. The suit alleges the restaurant company has refused to advertise on some of...

