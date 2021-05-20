Clippers-Mavericks: Luka Doncic's revenge factor, Paul George's demons among things to know in playoff rematch

Doncic had 15 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 22 minutes before being ejected from Sunday's win over the Cavs. While Doncic didn't return value for DFS players, he still managed a respectable line considering he was tossed from the game less than two minutes into the third quarter. Doncic was battling with Collin Sexton for rebounding position and appeared to contact Sexton with a blow to the groin area. After a review, Doncic was assessed a Flagrant-2 foul and ejected from he game. As of now, it's not clear if Doncic will face any additional discipline, but it's unlikely that he'll receive a suspension.