Following new CDC guidance, NSHE drops mask-mandate for fully vaccinated individuals on college campuses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced earlier this week that fully-vaccinated people can socialize indoors without a mask, prompting many states and businesses to update their coronavirus safety guidelines. The CDC still calls for masks to be worn in schools, buses, trains, and other crowded indoor settings, yet its lifting of more onerous requirements signals a return to relative normalcy after more than a year. But not everyone is celebrating.