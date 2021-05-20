Following new CDC guidance, NSHE drops mask-mandate for fully vaccinated individuals on college campuses
A sign encouraging students and faculty to wear masks as seen at the University of Nevada, Reno on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) The Nevada System of Higher Education announced Thursday that it was adopting new CDC rules on masks that would allow those who are fully vaccinated to stop wearing masks in most circumstances on the state’s college and university campuses.thenevadaindependent.com