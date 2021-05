Since Going Global has gone international, there's been no stopping her. Since starting her United States racing career in February, the 3-year-old daughter of Mehmas has reeled off a trio of turf wins, all in stakes company at increasingly longer distances, and will try to make it four in a row May 22 when she tops a field of seven in the $100,000 Honeymoon Stakes (G3T) for 3-year-old fillies at Santa Anita Park.