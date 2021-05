Spatial feels like a cross between Zoom and IMVU or Second Life. You can create a 3D avatar using an image of your own face, wander around 3D environments, interact with other users, present, or collaborate. But until recently, to get the best experience, you needed to use a VR headset like the Oculus Quest or HTC Vive. That’s no longer the case because the latest version of the platform makes it possible to jump into, explore, and socialize using Spatial from a web browser on your desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.