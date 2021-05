Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over her mask policy on the House floor, likening it to the Holocaust. “This woman is mentally ill,” Greene said on Real America’s Voice. “You know, we can look back at a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”