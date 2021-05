In Mass Effect, Shepard and their squad will spend a lot of time driving the Mako to explore planets. Here’s how to use its new handling and controls. The Mako is the preferred way to get around most of the planets in the galaxy in Mass Effect, and its controls and handling received something of a facelift in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The Mako is an armored vehicle used for land travel. It comes equipped with a cannon and machine gun that can make fighting larger enemies, particularly Geth Armatures, Geth Turrets, and the Geth Colossus, less dangerous. It is also particularly useful for climbing over mountainous landscapes in Mass Effect, as Shepard and their squad are unable to get over these barriers any other way. The Mako can even be used as indestructible cover or a weapon in itself, as driving over the Geth and other enemies is an option.