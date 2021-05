Over the past year, with very little to do other than stay home under Covid-19 restrictions, I've added substantially to the plethora of programs available to me for streaming. I already had Netflix and Amazon Prime, but box set envy led me to additionally sign up to Apple TV and Now TV (so that I can watch Sky channels without a Sky subscription). I also let my son subscribe for a year's worth of Disney+. Basically, I'm quite literally spoilt for choice (and paralyzed by indecision, most of the time).