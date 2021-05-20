How to complete UNC: Besieged Base in Mass Effect Legendary Edition
A hostage situation is brewing in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and Admiral Hackett needs Shepard's help to deescalate the situation. There's a base in the Hades Gamma cluster in the Cacus system that has been overrun by biotics, and they're using the scientists at the facility as meat shields to prevent anyone who assaults them from hitting them and instead hit the civilians. You'll have to attack the base and save the six scientists.