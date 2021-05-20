newsbreak-logo
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: To begin rehab assignment Friday

CBS Sports
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBellinger (leg) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Bellinger is nearing a return from a hairline fracture in his left fibula, though it's not clear how long the rehab assignment will last. Given that he has been sidelined since April 5, he'll likely need several games prior to being rejoining the big-league club. Nevertheless, he is seemingly progressing well and should be back in the majors within the next week.

