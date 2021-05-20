Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: To begin rehab assignment Friday

Price (hamstring) will either toss another live bullpen session or be activated rather than take part in a rehab assignment, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. Price tossed nearly 30 pitches in two simulated innings Friday and will now take at least two days off from throwing. After that rest, he could return to the active roster at the start of next week, though it has yet to be determined if the left-hander will need another bullpen session first. Price indicated Friday that his hamstring "feels completely normal," per Castillo.