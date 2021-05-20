UA Cossatot Releases Spring 2021 Honor Students and List of Graduates
UA Cossatot's Office of the Registrar recently released the spring 2021 Chancellor's List and Vice Chancellor's List as well as announce 2021 graduates. 96 students are named on the Chancellor's list, maintaining a minimum of 4.0 semester GPA while taking a minimum of twelve college credit hours. 72 are students named on the Vice Chancellor's list, maintaining a minimum of a 3.5 semester GPA while taking a minimum of twelve college credit hours.