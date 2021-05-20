newsbreak-logo
UA Cossatot Releases Spring 2021 Honor Students and List of Graduates

By Dustin Roberts, Director of Development, droberts@cccua.edu
dequeenbee.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUA Cossatot’s Office of the Registrar recently released the spring 2021 Chancellor’s List and Vice Chancellor’s List as well as announce 2021 graduates. 96 students are named on the Chancellor’s list, maintaining a minimum of 4.0 semester GPA while taking a minimum of twelve college credit hours. 72 are students named on the Vice Chancellor’s list, maintaining a minimum of a 3.5 semester GPA while taking a minimum of twelve college credit hours.

#College Graduates#College Students#Spring Hill College#Austin College#Smith College#Gpa#Ua Cossatot Spring#Jauger Spray Foreman#Nya Esters#Lufkin#Crystal Morgan#Amity#Aaliyah Nutt Of Ashdown#Aubry Reel Of Norman#Magna Cum Laude#Twenty Six Graduates#College Credit#Cum Laude Honors#Guadalupe Guerrero#Madison
