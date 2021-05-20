newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

$22.34 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce sales of $22.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.90 billion and the highest is $23.73 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $20.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

