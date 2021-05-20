$22.34 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce $380,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Beyond Air posted sales of -$200,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 290%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 28th.