$22.34 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter
Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce sales of $22.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.90 billion and the highest is $23.73 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $20.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.www.modernreaders.com