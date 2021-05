Hey folks, My grandfather used to run a bakery five years back. It was pretty popular among residents during that era. It was his dream to establish the bakery as one of the finest in the city. The business went dull when he fell sick and got bedridden. I would like to restart that business and make our cake shop again popular as a tribute to my grandpa. The shop space and some old pieces of furniture are still there, but the appliances and equipment in the bakery are obsolete. Once again, the shop needs to be painted, and after that, I have to think about buying furniture and appliances. I've decided to purchase furniture from one of my relative's shops, but I'm confused about buying appliances. What do you think of buying refurbished equipment? Have you ever tried used equipment before? Getting your suggestions would be a great help to me.