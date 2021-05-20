newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach apartment fire displaces 8 families near Lynnhaven Mall

By Sierra Jenkins, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 20 hours ago

Eight families were displaced after a three-story apartment complex caught fire Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Fire crews were dispatched shorty before 4:30 a.m. to the 3100 block of Hunter’s Chase Drive, off South Lynnhaven Road.

Officials said the flames were through the building’s roof when firefighters arrived. The blaze was under control shortly after 6 a.m.

There were no injuries reported among residents, pets or firefighters, the release said.

The Red Cross is assisting the families who were displaced.

The fire’s cause is undetermined and is under investigation by the Virginia Beach Fire Marshal’s Office.

Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
1K+
Followers
542
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Virginia Beach, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Lynnhaven Mall#Firefighters#Accident#Apartment Complex#Pets#The Red Cross#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#South Lynnhaven Road#Fire Crews#Drive#Under Investigation#Visit Pilotonline Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Red Cross
Related
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach teen who died in Outer Banks bridge accident identified

A teenager who died Saturday after the Jeep he was driving flipped and caught fire on an Outer Banks bridge has been identified as a student at Virginia Beach’s First Colonial High School. Conner McGrevy, 17, was a junior at the school, said Sondra Woodward, a spokeswoman for the city’s schools division. McGrevy also worked part-time at a local warehouse for Conte’s Bike Shop, where he ...
Virginia StateNorthern Virginia Daily

Front Royal man dies in crash on Va. 55

A Front Royal man died in a Sunday afternoon crash on a county roadway that has a history of accidents. Austin E. Howard, 65, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger westbound on Va. 55 (John Marshall Highway), when he crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Virginia StateWMDT.com

Morning crash in Accomack Co. kills one, injures another

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police say a woman has died following a crash on the Chincoteague Causeway early Monday morning. We’re told that at around 7:20 a.m., a Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was traveling westbound on the Causeway leaving Chincoteague Island, when a 2015 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound on the same road drove into the westbound lanes and into the path of the bus.
Virginia StateWJLA

2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Virginia, authorities say

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Virginia Beach, VADaily Press

1 dead in fatal vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

One person died during a single vehicle crash Saturday in Virginia Beach, police say. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of London Bridge Road. Virginia Beach police are still investigating, but the person was found dead at the scene, spokeswoman Officer Linda Kuehn said. London Bridge...
Virginia StateWSLS

Attorneys: Virginia man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis

GROTTOES, Va. – A Virginia public defender’s office says a man who was recently fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time. The News Leader reports the Staunton Public Defender’s Office released a statement Saturday about the fatal shooting a day earlier of Jeffrey J. Bruce.