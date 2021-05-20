Virginia Beach apartment fire displaces 8 families near Lynnhaven Mall

Eight families were displaced after a three-story apartment complex caught fire Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Fire crews were dispatched shorty before 4:30 a.m. to the 3100 block of Hunter’s Chase Drive, off South Lynnhaven Road.

Officials said the flames were through the building’s roof when firefighters arrived. The blaze was under control shortly after 6 a.m.

There were no injuries reported among residents, pets or firefighters, the release said.

The Red Cross is assisting the families who were displaced.

The fire’s cause is undetermined and is under investigation by the Virginia Beach Fire Marshal’s Office.

