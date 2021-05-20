Nouveau Monde gets nod for NYSE listing, trading begins May 24

Oatly Group AB ADR soared out of the gate, with shares opening at $22.12, 30.1% higher than the IPO price of $17. Oatly offered 84.4 million American Depository Shares. The stock retreated within minutes to a 26.5% rise, trading at about $21.30, which values the company at $12.6 billion. Oatly is a plant-based food company known for its oat milk, frozen dessert and "oatgurt" product. The company is backed by the private-equity group Blackstone Group as well as big-name celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Jay Z. Lead underwriters for the IPO were: Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Jeffries, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Piper Sandler and RBC Capital Markets. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 9.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 10.9% for the period.