Markets

Nouveau Monde gets nod for NYSE listing, trading begins May 24

By MINING.COM Staff Writer
mining.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNouveau Monde Graphite (TSXV: NOU) has received approval for the listing of its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s stock is expected to commence trading on the NYSE on May 24, 2021, under the symbol “NMG”. Nouveau Monde is presently working towards developing a fully integrated...

www.mining.com
