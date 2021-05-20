newsbreak-logo
Ocean County, NJ

Master Ocean County

By Lucia Drake
Atlantic City Press
 1 day ago

NOTE: PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THIS FILE; DO NOT EDIT FROM HERE. THIS VERSION FOR SAVE ONLY. ....................................... County Library online book club: The next novel under discussion, through May 20, is "The Alice Network," by Kate Quinn. Book Club members can participate anywhere they have Internet access, on days and times convenient to them. Register for the free online forum at https://www.pbc.guru/One_Book_OCL. For more information, visit theoceancountylibrary.org, or visit the Library on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

