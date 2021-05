SANFORD – M/I Homes’ has completed and decorated its popular Sonoma model – inspired by the Southern styling of HGTV series host Joanna Gaines – at Cadence Park, its newest gated community in Seminole County near SR 427 and US 17-92. The five-bedroom, four bath home priced from $440,990 is one of M/I Homes’ most versatile plans. With nearly 3,600 square feet of living space plus a three-car tandem garage, the Sonoma boasts a blend of updated rustic and farmhouse styles with a touch of vintage. The optional owner’s suite on the first floor along with the owner’s suite on the second level is ideal for multi-generational living, according to David Byrnes, M/I Homes’ Area President.