Zacks: Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share
Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.20. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.www.modernreaders.com