Scooter Braun to Bring You New Music of the Night With Phantom of the Opera Adaptation

The fourth and final season of the Castlevania Netflix series is airing now on the streaming service, and another Castlevania series set in the same universe could be on the way. But don’t expect them to adapt the beloved Castlevania: Symphony of the Night into a series. ComingSoon talked with the Castlevania Netflix series executive producer Kevin Kolde about the possibility of a Symphony of the Night adaptation, and he reiterated that it would be difficult to do because many of the same story beats from the game were already covered in the Netflix show’s second season.