Scooter Braun to Bring You New Music of the Night With Phantom of the Opera Adaptation
Put both your hands at the level of your eyes: there’s a new Phantom getting ready to haunt your dreams. According to Deadline, Scooter Braun’s SB Projects is reportedly collaborating with Bohemian Rhapsody screenwriter Anthony McCarten and his company Muse of Fire Productions on a “music-filled big scale contemporary psychological thriller film” set in London called Phantom, based on author Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel Le Fantome de L’Opera, which of course inspired a little-known musical from Anthony Lloyd Webber, returning this fall to Broadway. And if you’re wondering if Scooter Braun’s involvement means the new Phantom will feature spooky, sexy hits from his many huge clients, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato, the answer is: it had better! Why else are we doing this?www.vulture.com