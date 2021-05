It was the fall of 2019 and Holly Elser was in her third year of medical school at Stanford University when a patient came into the primary care clinic where she was working for an annual checkup. The patient had multiple sclerosis, or MS, a chronic disease that occurs when the immune system destroys the protective sheaths that cover our nerves. Elser asked about how the patient’s symptoms had progressed and how she was managing at home, which is when the patient said something that made Elser stop and think. “She essentially said, somewhat off-handedly, ‘You know, my MS is really bad when it’s hot out,’” Elser said.