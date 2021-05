At 8:30 am this morning, YCSO deputies were called out to South Eastern Drive and Valley Drive in Cottonwood after a 10-year-old boy was hit by a car. The initial investigation revealed an 82-year-old man was driving a Buick Rendezvous, and was traveling south on Eastern Drive coming around an uphill curve, when the boy was hit. The child was riding his bicycle with a friend on the same side of the road in the opposite direction at the time of the collision. The child was airlifted to the Flagstaff Medical Center and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was treated and released at the scene after experiencing shortness of breath just after the collision.