Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Sells 315 Shares of Stock
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) insider Hanlin Gao sold 315 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $22,273.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 816,273 shares in the company, valued at $57,718,663.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.www.modernreaders.com