Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Sells 315 Shares of Stock

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 3.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $94,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.