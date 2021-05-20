newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Sells 315 Shares of Stock

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) insider Hanlin Gao sold 315 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $22,273.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 816,273 shares in the company, valued at $57,718,663.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flgt#Nasdaq Inc#Insider Trading#Stock Trading#Stock Investors#Trading Volume#Fulgent Genetics Inc#Sec#Pe#Oppenheimer#Zacks Investment Research#Lpl Financial Llc#Arkadios Wealth Advisors#Fulgent Genetics Stock#Flgt Shares#Selling#Company#Equity#Equities Analysts#Institutional Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cadence Bank NA Sells 1,256 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 532 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Trading Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) dropped 4.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 10,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 882,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.
StocksUS News and World Report

Airbnb Sinks as Insiders Become Free to Sell Shares

(Reuters) - Shares of Airbnb dropped almost 6% in a busy session on Monday after insiders in the home rental firm became free to sell their shares for the first time since the company's December IPO. It was among Wall Street's five most-traded stocks as of mid-day, with about $3.3...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCW Group Inc. Sells 84,565 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,565 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises about 1.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $188,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

John Mulleady Sells 7,500 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $324,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,508.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 872 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,249 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.39). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 163 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Unigestion Holding SA’s 3rd Largest Position

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 3.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $94,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,133,370.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Sells 58,495 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $39,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 239.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.85 million. NYSE LTHM traded down $0.74 during...
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 12,313 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.