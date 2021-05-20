Synchronized Synthesis

Where are all the RNA structures? For decades, RNA has been known to act as both a genetic script and a molecular machine, and the amount of RNA sequence transcribed in organisms like humans exceeds the number of protein sequences by at least tenfold1. Numerous RNA structures have been deposited in the Protein Data Bank (PDB), which, despite its name, remains the biology community’s storehouse of structural information for both RNA and proteins. But a quick search in the PDB reveals a serious imbalance tipped in favor of protein structures: the fraction of RNA-only structures remains below 1%. Biologists—even RNA structural biologists—would be forgiven for assuming that most RNAs don’t fold. Or, if RNAs do fold, their structures might be ill-defined in three dimensions unless organized by partners like proteins. As a molecule, RNA has been called ‘floppy’, ‘flexible’ and ‘conformationally heterogeneous’, and this reputation has scared off all but the boldest from attempting crystallography or NMR on RNA-only structures. Is determining RNA three-dimensional (3D) structure a lost cause?