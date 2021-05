Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas has something for everyone to enjoy this summer. Explore over five centuries of American art with works from artists such as Gilbert Stuart, Georgia O’Keeffe, Kerry James Marshall, Maya Lin, and Amy Sherald. Discover more art outdoors across five miles of walking and biking trails on 120 acres of natural Ozark forest. Grab a bite to eat at the museum’s restaurant, Eleven, or participate in an art activity. General admission to Crystal Bridges is always free.