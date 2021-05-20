Mississippi Governor: Supreme Court Should Overturn Roe v. Wade, “Perfect Time” to Stop Abortion
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves celebrated his state’s opportunity to defend unborn babies from abortion in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, saying there is no question that “we need to protect these unborn children.” On Tuesday, Reeves spoke with Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax about the justices’ decision to consider a 2018 Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.sanantoniofamilyassociation.com