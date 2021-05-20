newsbreak-logo
Mississippi State

Mississippi Governor: Supreme Court Should Overturn Roe v. Wade, “Perfect Time” to Stop Abortion

By SAFAFamily
sanantoniofamilyassociation.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi Gov. Tate Reeves celebrated his state’s opportunity to defend unborn babies from abortion in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, saying there is no question that “we need to protect these unborn children.” On Tuesday, Reeves spoke with Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax about the justices’ decision to consider a 2018 Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

sanantoniofamilyassociation.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi StateWDAM-TV

Reeves praises SCOTUS decision to hear Mississippi abortion ban case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves praises the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to take up a case involving the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, saying the decision to review federal abortion law is “long past due.”. “The sanctity of life. The future of our children. Mississippi is at...
Mississippi StateKFOR

SCOTUS to take up Mississippi abortion case

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The United States Supreme Court announced it will take up a Mississippi abortion case that bans all abortions — with very few exceptions — after the 15th week of pregnancy. Conservatives who oppose abortion hope this case will help overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark abortion rights...
Mississippi StateSCOTUSblog

Court to weigh in on Mississippi abortion ban intended to challenge Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court on Monday set the stage for a major ruling next year on abortion – one that could upend the Supreme Court’s landmark decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, in which the court ruled that the Constitution protects the right to have an abortion before a fetus becomes viable. The court granted review in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a challenge to the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that (with limited exceptions) bars abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.
Mississippi StatePosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court agrees to hear Mississippi abortion case

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear arguments next term in a major abortion case out of Mississippi. It involves a 2018 law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and poses a challenge to Roe v. Wade. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the impact this case could have nationwide.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Law & Crime

Supreme Court to Review Mississippi Abortion Law That May Let Conservative Justices ‘Take a Huge Bite Out of Roe’

In a case with potentially wide-ranging implications for a woman’s right to obtain an abortion, the Supreme Court of the United States on Monday agreed to formally review a Mississippi law that bans abortions prior to fetal viability. Preliminary consideration of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization had previously been delayed three times, but following the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the case will now come before a court with a stout conservative majority that may roll back landmark protections enshrined in Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood.
Mississippi StateKansas Public Radio

In Challenge To Roe, Supreme Court To Review Mississippi Abortion Law

With Roe v. Wade hanging by a thread, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider a major rollback of abortion rights. It is the second time in weeks that the court's new conservative majority has signaled a willingness to reconsider long-established legal doctrine, this time on abortion, and just weeks ago, on guns.
Mississippi StateThe Post and Courier

Supreme Court to consider Mississippi abortion ban that could impact SC

COLUMBIA — The U.S. Supreme Court decided May 17 to take up a lawsuit over Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, paving the way for a potential rollback of longstanding precedent that could have significant implications for South Carolina's more restrictive law. If the increasingly conservative court sides with Mississippi by reversing...
Mississippi Statemarijuanamoment.net

Mississippi Lawmakers Float Special Session To Restore Medical Marijuana Following Supreme Court Ruling

Without a special session, the earliest that the Legislature could enact a medical marijuana program would be in January when the 2022 session begins. A special legislative session is being discussed by political leaders in the wake of last week’s explosive ruling by the Mississippi Supreme Court striking down both the state’s new medical marijuana program and the entire initiative process where citizens can gather signatures to place issues on the ballot for voters to decide.