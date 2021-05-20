Carol Ann Soto 1943-2021

Our beautiful Carol Ann Soto, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed on the evening of April 30, 2021.

She died at her home in San Miguel at the age of 78; she was born in Fitchburg, MA. and came to California at the age of 13 with her parents. She attended school in Oxnard, Ca. She retired as a corrections officer for the Santa Barbara Sheriffs Department.

Carol is survived by Ruben, her husband of 60 years, her son Dean A. Soto of Channel Islands, her daughter Felicia A. Soto of San Miguel, and sister Jacqueline Dextraze of Ventura. She leaves behind grandsons; Shawn Pinto and Rick Pinto of Paso Robles and Adrian Pinto of San Miguel. She is also survived by granddaughter Alyssa Torres of Paso Robles and Caroline Soto of Ventura. Also, five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by daughter Cynthia Pinto and parents Earl and Cecile McCarron.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at San Miguel Mission Church with a burial service at San Miguel Cemetery.