newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Nancy Pelosi’s Bishop

By SAFAFamily
sanantoniofamilyassociation.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArchbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco confronted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Catholic, over her claim that it’s entirely up to her if she wants to receive Holy Communion while maintaining her radical support for abortion. “It is a fact. 66,000,000 babies murdered in their mothers’ wombs. If we look around us and see what is happening in our society today, we will see that this fact once again demonstrates that violence begets violence,” stated Cordileone.

sanantoniofamilyassociation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Salvatore Cordileone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Violence Begets Violence#House Speaker#Catholic#Holy Communion#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Religion
Related
California Statehometownregister.com

California settles lawsuits over COVID worship restrictions

(The Center Square) – The state of California has settled a lawsuit brought against it by Liberty Counsel on behalf of Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry. All California churches can now hold worship services without restrictions as a result of the settlement. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was the...