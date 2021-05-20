Nancy Pelosi’s Bishop

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco confronted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Catholic, over her claim that it’s entirely up to her if she wants to receive Holy Communion while maintaining her radical support for abortion. “It is a fact. 66,000,000 babies murdered in their mothers’ wombs. If we look around us and see what is happening in our society today, we will see that this fact once again demonstrates that violence begets violence,” stated Cordileone.