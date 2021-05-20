newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Catholic Bishops Will Discuss Denying Biden Communion Next Month Despite Vatican Warning

Cover picture for the articleCatholic archbishops will discuss denying President Joe Biden Communion over his abortion stances in June, but until then, most of them are staying quiet on the matter. The Associated Press reported in late April that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) will hold a national meeting in June where the bishops will decide whether to tell the president and other high profile Catholic politicians like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, not to receive Communion at Mass if they continue to publicly advocate for abortion.

Reuters

Biden 'restoring the soul' of America - South Korean president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in offered praise for U.S. President Joe Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery on Friday before the two leaders meet during his visit to Washington. “My congratulations on how the Biden-Harris administration is building back better with the world’s most...
Biden's Abortion Stance In Review by Bishops

Next month, the Catholic bishops will decide if Joe Biden is permitted to receive communion due to his stance on abortion. It’s certainly going to be an interesting decision. But as we reported last night, some liberal politicians who identify as Catholic don’t think the Church has a right to make that call.
Biden shares the 'most devastating comment' he's heard as president

Donald Trump was preoccupied, to an almost comical degree, with the idea that the United States was an international laughingstock for decades, until the Republican arrived in the White House and single-handedly restored the nation's global stature. As regular readers know, he spent much of his term repeating the line constantly.
O'Reilly: Biden's Stance on Abortion is Indefensible

US Bishops have openly questioned whether or not Joe Biden and other abortion promoting politicians should be allowed communion moving forward. Now Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia is coming to Biden’s defense with a slick piece of propaganda. Bill scrutinizes the hypocrisy of 'devout' Catholic legislators who support - and even promote - abortion on demand.
Calls to deny Communion to Biden for abortion views prompt Catholic soul-searching

LOS ANGELES (RNS) — About once a month, Lily Nguyen-Ellis stands outside a Planned Parenthood office in Orange County with her fellow congregants from Santiago de Compostela Church to pray for the end of abortion and for the dignity of human life from conception to natural death. She and her group hold signs declaring “#LoveEveryHeartbeat” and “Love Life Choose Life.”
Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

As it has for decades, Israel has counted on the United States as a diplomatic shield in its latest crisis. But once unwavering US support is looking increasingly precarious as calls grow on the left to advance Palestinian rights. With violence that has killed more than 200 people, mostly Palestinians, entering a second week, Israel has emerged as rarely before as a partisan issue in Washington with members of former president Donald Trump's Republican Party boasting of unstinting backing of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The line of President Joe Biden has been consistent with previous Democratic administrations -- no public daylight with Israel but diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring calm. Biden's approach has won praise from Israel but few other places.
Vatican II on Catholics In Public Life

The Second Vatican Council’s Pastoral Constitution on the Church in the Modern World (often referenced by its Latin title, Gaudium et Spes) is typically regarded as the most “progressive” of the 16 documents of Vatican II: the conciliar text that bespoke a new Catholic embrace of modernity while aligning the Church with liberal democratic political forces throughout the world.
Women & COVID Recovery; Catholic Bishops & Biden

Women & COVID Recovery: The recovery is coming along, but women bear the brunt when it comes to economic and mental health matters. Catholic Bishops & Biden: The Vatican warns bishops to think carefully before banning politicians from receiving communion. PANEL: Megan Beyer, Carrie Lukas, Fmr. Rep. Donna Edwards, Linda Chavez.
Podcast: The Vatican steps into debate over Biden receiving communion

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden makes the sign of the cross after receiving Communion during a Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington in this Sept. 14, 2011, file photo. In a May 7 letter, Cardinal Luis Ladaria, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, cautioned U.S. bishops about implementing a national policy on Communion for politicians who support "abortion, euthanasia or other moral evils." (CNS photo/Leslie E. Kossoff)
German Catholics to bless gay unions despite Vatican ban

BERLIN — Germany's powerful Catholic progressives are openly defying a recent Holy See pronouncement that priests cannot bless same-sex unions by offering such blessings at services in about 100 different churches all over the country this week. The blessings at open worship services are the latest pushback from German Catholics...
The Biden Doctrine

BREAKING INVESTIGATIONS NEWS — “Prosecutors Seek Cooperation of Trump Confidante, Subpoena Manhattan Private School,” WSJ … “Gaetz associate signals he will plead guilty in federal case, a worrisome development for the congressman,” WaPo. The guiding philosophy of President JOE BIDEN is simple: prioritization. “As you’ve all observed,” Biden said in...
Bishops at odds over Biden receiving Communion

They share Roman Catholicism as a faith and California as their home base. Yet there’s a deep gulf between Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco and Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego in the high-stakes debate over whether politicians who support abortion rights should be denied Communion.