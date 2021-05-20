Catholic Bishops Will Discuss Denying Biden Communion Next Month Despite Vatican Warning
Catholic archbishops will discuss denying President Joe Biden Communion over his abortion stances in June, but until then, most of them are staying quiet on the matter. The Associated Press reported in late April that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) will hold a national meeting in June where the bishops will decide whether to tell the president and other high profile Catholic politicians like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, not to receive Communion at Mass if they continue to publicly advocate for abortion.sanantoniofamilyassociation.com