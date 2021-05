What are the keys to success when it comes to the event which asks competitors to master the hop and the skip, as well as the jump? We explain more. To non-athletics fans, the triple jump is perhaps misunderstood. It’s not an obvious test of human physical capability, like the long jump – no-one is ever going to have to hop, step and jump over a ditch, for example – however, the event’s combination of jumps can produce a phenomenal spectacle of athleticism, with men surpassing 18 metres and women 15 metres at elite level.