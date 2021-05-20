Augusta Police Say 2 Women and a Baby Died in Cony Road Accident

A fire in a vacant building in Orrington on Tuesday was started by an ember from a nearby brush pile. It's very unusual to hear sirens in south Orrington, so when firetrucks were called to the Grant Road on Tuesday afternoon, all my neighbors came out of their houses and listened. This time of year, you just don't know whether there might be a wildfire nearby and, since we live in the woods, it's something we all want to keep track of.