Augusta, ME

Augusta Police Say 2 Women and a Baby Died in Cony Road Accident

By Cindy Campbell
Q106.5
Q106.5
 1 day ago
Augusta Police say three pedestrians, involved in the accident, have died from their injuries. Officials say the accident happened at around 2:00 Thursday afternoon, in the area of 269 Cony Road in Augusta. When police arrived, they found three pedestrians and the vehicle involved in the accident, still at the scene. Augusta Police say 69-year-old Barbara Maxim Hendsbee and 62-year-old Rosalyn Jean, both from Augusta, were found deceased at the scene. A third pedestrian, a 1-year-old girl, died later of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver has been identified as 56-year-old Robert Santerre of Chelsea.

Q106.5

Q106.5

