Sit. Stay. Relax.

Tickets discounted 50% for "general admission, children and seniors" A GIANT TECOLATE RANUNCULUS, it might be said, is a Giant Tecolate Ranunculus by any other name, or so a certain Bard might astutely observe. But the most celebrated spot to see this spectacular, large-headed flower does tend to follow a rather firm rule, as firm as a blossom's pretty petal is soft: The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch traditionally observe the same closing date each and every year. That final day for the multi-acre wonderland of spectacular and showy bloomage? It's Mother's Day, which means if you want to traipse among the millions of blossoming pink and yellow and red flowers, and stop for a family snapshot or two, you need to visit from opening day, which is always March 1, through to the second Sunday in May. But 2021 is a different year, in so many ways, and The Flower Fields are changing it up, too. Which means they'll be open...