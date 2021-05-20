newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Sit. Stay. Relax.

By Todd Dulaney
ourstate.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s love at first sight. Or maybe first sniff. Or however dogs fall in love. Theirs is an unlikely romance: Seamus is a tall, goofy, 2-year-old Bernedoodle who tends to come on too strong, especially with attractive ladies he’s meeting for the first time. Lexi is about half the size of Seamus, well-coiffed and sophisticated — a 10-year-old goldendoodle whose wild puppy days are seemingly well behind her.

www.ourstate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dogs#Dog Park#Restaurants#Dog Breed#Fun Time#Vacation Time#Summer Vacation#Family Time#Beaufort Pet Provisions#English#Chinese#Dot#Nc Highway#Deck Chairs#Outdoor Dining#Pet Friendly Suites#Puppy Love#Vacationers#Fall#Daily Baths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsracing.com

Profiteer enjoys a relaxing break

He's been out of the spotlight for a while, but impressive colt Profiteer is still turning heads in the final few months of his juvenile season. The beaten favourite in the Golden Slipper Stakes has been busying himself during his downtime with various equestrian tasks and has made a similar immediate impact there off the back of a super two-year-old season that earned him $1.4 million from just four starts.
Los Angeles, CAfortlauderdaleillustrated.com

Relax and Unwind at The Now Massage

Melt away stress with a trip to The Now Massage, a new wellness destination in Fort Lauderdale offering spa services without the time commitment and expense of a full-service spot. “The Now reinvents the way people think about and experience a massage by creating a luxury service in a convenient,...
EntertainmentMartha's Vineyard Times

Sit and knit a bit

Looking for the motivation to finish that most recent knitting, crocheting, quilting project? Join the Vineyard Haven library on Zoom this Friday, May 21, at 3 pm, to really get those projects moving. The casual setting is perfect for building community while in the comfort of your own home. Access for the Zoom link can be found by contacting amcdonough@clamsnet.org.
Environmentelizabethton.com

At work and at play on a beautiful day…

It wasn’t hard to find a variety of residents out taking advantage of the beautiful weather as for some the weather brought the perfect time to finish up some projects and do daily chores and for others, it meant getting out to walk the dogs or visit an area park.
AnimalsPosted by
HowStuffWorks

'If I Fits I Sits': The Science Behind Cats Sitting in Squares

Cats are drawn to boxes, as any cat lover can attest. But why? Nobody really knows. Chris Winsor/Getty Images. Anyone who lives with a cat has seen this happen. And it doesn't even have to be a box; it turns out any square will do. A piece of paper, a laptop, anything rectangular seems to light up that box-sitting instinct in housecats. In 2017, the Twitter hashtag #CatSquare highlighted this cat quirk. Merely taping an empty square on the floor was enough to lure a cat to sit or lie down inside it.
LifestyleNBC Los Angeles

The Famous Flower Fields Will Stay Open a Little Longer

Tickets discounted 50% for "general admission, children and seniors" A GIANT TECOLATE RANUNCULUS, it might be said, is a Giant Tecolate Ranunculus by any other name, or so a certain Bard might astutely observe. But the most celebrated spot to see this spectacular, large-headed flower does tend to follow a rather firm rule, as firm as a blossom's pretty petal is soft: The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch traditionally observe the same closing date each and every year. That final day for the multi-acre wonderland of spectacular and showy bloomage? It's Mother's Day, which means if you want to traipse among the millions of blossoming pink and yellow and red flowers, and stop for a family snapshot or two, you need to visit from opening day, which is always March 1, through to the second Sunday in May. But 2021 is a different year, in so many ways, and The Flower Fields are changing it up, too. Which means they'll be open...
League City, TXleaguecity.com

Big Sit Weekend

League City has put together a weekend of events to celebrate spring migration in our area, and you don’t need to be a bird watcher to enjoy! The “Big Sit Weekend” begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 14 with a family-friendly night of fun at Heritage Park (1220 Coryell Street) which includes kayak rentals along Clear Creek, food trucks, lawn games, free t-shirts, League City swag, and tours at the Butler Longhorn Museum. Residents are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a free outdoor screening of the movie “The Big Year” starring Steve Martin, Owen Wilson, and Jack Black. Pets and coolers are welcome (cans and plastic bottles only please).
AmazonPosted by
Domino

The 9 Best Lawn Chairs to Bring On Your Outdoor Adventures This Summer

From sunbathing sessions to cocktail cookouts, the season of alfresco gatherings is about to be in full swing—and with it the mad dash to find outdoor seating that doesn’t cramp your style. For all of those times when sitting on the ground just won’t cut it this summer, we suggest swapping your throw blanket with another tried-and-true portable classic: the lawn chair.
Travelredtri.com

15 Must-Try Adventures in the Sunshine State

While the Sunshine State is rightfully celebrated for its perfect weather and world-famous beaches and theme parks, Florida also has adventures off the beaten path. If your family loves the outdoors, check off some or all of these thrills from your Florida bucket list the next time you visit!. Already...
Travelsantaclaranews.org

Vacation Day

We hope everyone had a wonderful Mother’s Day weekend. We’re taking a vacation day today. We will return tomorrow.
Travelwmar2news

The Travel Mom - RV Vacations

Travel Mom Emily Kaufman knows as the weather warms and restrictions ease, you may be thinking about booking a family vacation. But if you're not ready to get on a plane or just want to take an epic road trip, RV vacations are a huge trend right now!. Hit the...
Travelocmomblog.com

How to Prepare for a Fun Road Trip with the Kids

Most kids absolutely love to go on a road trip and are super excited to head off to explore new places. Taking a road trip as a family can seem like a daunting prospect and can be a little more challenging than taking a trip without kids. While there is the potential for things to become a little chaotic, that does not mean your family road trip cannot be loads of fun. To ensure that every member of the family has the best time on your trip, it is a good idea to plan ahead. Preparing for your adventure on the road is the best way to ensure it is enjoyable for everyone. Here are some top tips to make sure you have a fun road trip packed with special memories:
Petsdailyhive.com

7 great dog-friendly walks in Seattle for you and your furry friends

With the weather heating up, you may be looking for new places to venture with your furry friend. If you’re not looking to take your new puppy or older dog on a full-on hike, these seven spots in Seattle will be perfect for them to stretch their legs and get a little fresh air:
Public HealthTravelDailyNews.com

Eight outdoor activities you must experience post-COVID

As vaccines are being rolled out, COVID-19 is slowly but surely getting tamed. Soon enough, we will all be able to enjoy the things we once used to. One of these things is going on outdoor adventures and activities. Most of you are probably waiting for the day when COVID...
Shoppingmomtastic.com

The 8 Best Adirondack Chairs For Kids

Even if you don’t know them by name, we’ve all seen Adirondack chairs. They’re iconic American outdoor lounge chairs named after the Adirondack Mountains. The style is characterized by flat wooden board armrests, a tall slatted back made of five to seven vertical wooden boards in a range of heights and a slanted seat that’s higher in the front than in the back. While the original style was wooden and meant for a single seated adult, these days Adirondack chairs come in a variety of sizes, materials and colors.