John Legend has revealed that the male coaches on The Voice sometimes drink alcohol while filming the show, and his beverage of choice is wine. The current lineup of coaches includes Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton. Shelton has been with the singing competition series since the very beginning. The American Idol superstar singer and the "All Of Me" crooner have become regulars since joining in season 14 and season 16, respectively. Jonas has been trading off his seat with The Voice coach Gwen Stefani over the past few seasons but will take another break when Ariana Grande joins the show as a coach for the very first time.