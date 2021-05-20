Fort Bend ISD postpones construction of Almeta Crawford High School due to COVID-19
Fort Bend ISD has decided to delay the construction of recently named Almeta Crawford High School due to labor and supply shortages brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The district’s 12th high school was originally scheduled to open in the 2022-23 school year; however, the school is now expected to open with grades 9-11 during the 2023-24 school year, according to Anthony Indelicato, chief of staff and collaborative communities.communityimpact.com