Crawford, TX

Fort Bend ISD postpones construction of Almeta Crawford High School due to COVID-19

By Claire Shoop
Posted by 
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 20 hours ago
Fort Bend ISD has decided to delay the construction of recently named Almeta Crawford High School due to labor and supply shortages brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The district’s 12th high school was originally scheduled to open in the 2022-23 school year; however, the school is now expected to open with grades 9-11 during the 2023-24 school year, according to Anthony Indelicato, chief of staff and collaborative communities.

Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
