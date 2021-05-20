newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Miguel, CA

Carol Ann Soto 1943-2021

By Atascadero News
Posted by 
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bz4XI_0a6FkWIf00

Our beautiful Carol Ann Soto, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed on the evening of April 30, 2021.

She died at her home in San Miguel at the age of 78; she was born in Fitchburg, MA. and came to California at the age of 13 with her parents. She attended school in Oxnard, Ca. She retired as a corrections officer for the Santa Barbara Sheriffs Department.

Carol is survived by Ruben, her husband of 60 years, her son Dean A. Soto of Channel Islands, her daughter Felicia A. Soto of San Miguel, and sister Jacqueline Dextraze of Ventura. She leaves behind grandsons; Shawn Pinto and Rick Pinto of Paso Robles and Adrian Pinto of San Miguel. She is also survived by granddaughter Alyssa Torres of Paso Robles and Caroline Soto of Ventura. Also, five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by daughter Cynthia Pinto and parents Earl and Cecile McCarron.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at San Miguel Mission Church with a burial service at San Miguel Cemetery.

The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
696
Followers
1K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
San Miguel, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
State
California State
City
Ventura, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Miguel Mission Church#Daughter Cynthia Pinto#San Miguel Cemetery#Wife#Husband#Mother#Great Grandmother#Grandsons#Fitchburg#Channel Islands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 05/10-05/16/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. May 10, 2021. 10:40— Heriberto Salazarperez,...
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum Will Open on Memorial Day

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum will re-open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Guests at the Museum will see artifacts that commemorate the military history of the United States and the sacrifices of those who served our country. There is special emphasis on the stories of veterans from the Central Coast. There will also be screenings of.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Paul and Ruben Flores appear in court Monday afternoon, preliminary hearing set for July 6

Paul Flores, along with the father Ruben Flores, are both scheduled to appear in a San Luis Obispo County courtroom Monday afternoon for a pre-preliminary hearing. Paul Flores is accused of killing Kristin Smart, while his father is charged as being an accessory to the crime. The post Paul and Ruben Flores appear in court Monday afternoon, preliminary hearing set for July 6 appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo, CASan Luis Obispo Tribune

Public funeral service, procession set for SLO Detective Luca Benedetti

A public funeral service to honor the San Luis Obispo detective killed Monday in the line of duty will be held on Thursday, May 20, at Cal Poly. The service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Performing Arts Center (PAC), and attendees are asked to submit an RSVP in advance via Eventbrite. The service will be followed by a procession of first responders to a private graveside ceremony.
San Luis Obispo, CAslocity.org

COMMUNITY INVITED TO REMEMBER SLAIN SAN LUIS OBISPO DETECTIVE

San Luis Obispo, CA—City of San Luis Obispo officials, in partnership with the Benedetti family, announced today that the funeral services for Det. Luca Benedetti have been arranged for next week. Community members who would like to show their support and pay their respects are encouraged to attend the service.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Maria Times

Vaccines open to Central Coast residents 12 and up; Hancock vaccine site nears closure

Santa Barbara County residents ages 12 to 15 now are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine following an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Vaccines were previously limited to residents ages 16 and up, and only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for residents under 18. Pfizer reported 100% efficacy of the vaccine against COVID-19 in clinical trials among those 12 to 15.
San Luis Obispo, CAkprl.com

SLO County Still In Shock 5.13.2021

Most of San Luis Obispo county still in shock after the tragic death of a San Luis Obispo police officer, killed in the line of duty when he and five other officers tried to serve a search warrant at an apartment in San Luis. As the county processes the tragic...
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Honoring SLO Detective Luca Benedetti

City Officials, Police and Sheriff’s Remember a Fallen Hero. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude; thank you very much for the support during this difficult time.”. “The Atascadero Police Department family would like to send our condolences and support to the Benedetti family and the San Luis Obispo Police Department. We feel honored to have had the privilege to work with Luca and join you in your sorrow. Godspeed, Detective Benedetti.”
San Luis Obispo County, CAcalcoasttimes.com

Are water bankers eyeing Paso Robles Water Basin?

(Editor’s note: This is part two of a two-part series on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors recent vote to allow water banking in the county’s aquifers. Read part one.) On its surface, the idea of banking water to bridge the certainty of future rain-deficient periods seems like...