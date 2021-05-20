newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs place OF Heyward on IL with left hamstring strain

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 1 day ago

CHICAGO — The Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring strain. Heyward, 31, left Wednesday night’s 4-3 loss to Washington in the fourth inning. He is batting .183 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 39 games. “Hamstrings are always iffy, but...

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Nick Martini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Hamstrings#Rbis#Left Field#Chicago#Triple A Iowa#Ap#Https Apnews Com Mlb#Baseman Anthony Rizzo#Rbis#Tightness#Chicago#Manager David Ross#San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBSFGate

Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs

Reds first. Tyler Naquin doubles to deep center field. Nick Castellanos singles to third base, advances to 2nd. Tyler Naquin scores. Throwing error by David Bote. Joey Votto grounds out to shallow right field, Nico Hoerner to Anthony Rizzo. Nick Castellanos to third. Mike Moustakas out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Jason Heyward. Nick Castellanos scores. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging.
MLBHastings Tribune

Chicago Cubs-Atlanta Runs

Cubs first. Anthony Rizzo flies out to deep right field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Willson Contreras singles to left field. Matt Duffy singles to shallow right field. Willson Contreras to third. Kris Bryant singles to right field. Matt Duffy to second. Willson Contreras scores. Javier Baez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Kris Bryant out at second. Matt Duffy to third. Javier Baez to second. Matt Duffy scores. Jason Heyward flies out to left field to Marcell Ozuna.
MLBnumberfire.com

Cubs' Jason Heyward not in Friday's lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Heyward moves to the bench with David Bote entering the starting lineup on Friday. Bote will bat seventh versus left-hander Wade Miley and the Reds. numberFire's models project Bote for 9.7 FanDuel...
MLBMidland Daily News

Pittsburgh-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs first. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Kris Bryant singles to center field. Javier Baez singles to shallow infield. Kris Bryant to second. Anthony Rizzo walks. Javier Baez to second. Kris Bryant to third. Willson Contreras hit by pitch. Anthony Rizzo to second. Javier Baez to third. Kris Bryant scores. Jason Heyward lines out to first base to Colin Moran. David Bote flies out to right field to Phillip Evans.
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Injury Updates: Marisnick, Báez, Heyward, Arrieta

The Cubs, via David Ross, offered up a bunch of injury updates before tonight’s series opener in Cleveland …. Jake Marisnick: his hamstring strain is being called “mild to moderate” and there’s no timeline yet for his return. I can’t speak specifically to his situation obviously, but usually a “mild” hamstring strain keeps guys out from two to four weeks (feels like it’s usually on the longer end of that), whereas a “moderate” strain (Grade 2) can be a multiple month situation. So, with no timeline yet, I’m thinking the scans showed something worse than mild – especially for a guy who missed most of last year with hamstring issues – but not necessarily horrible. So basically, they can’t figure out a timeline until the inflammation abates, and no one knows how long that will be.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jason Heyward hitting sixth in Cubs' Saturday lineup against Reds

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is starting in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Heyward will make his 24th outfield appearance with Nico Hoerner moving to second base, David Bote at third, Kris Bryant in left field, and Matt Duffy sitting out. In a matchup against right-hander Luis Castillo, our...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs continue to call on Duffy, and he’s delivered

Jason Heyward stood on second base, representing the go-head run. Matt Duffy, pinch-hitting for the pitcher, was the Cubs’ last chance to drive him in. Duffy poked a slider into shallow right field, and Heyward took off. He flew around third base, racing the throw to home plate. Picking an outside lane, Heyward dodge the catcher, sliding head-first and swiping the plate with his left hand. Safe.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs Place Ian Happ on IL with Rib Contusion, DFA Kyle Ryan

After giving him a few days to bounce back, the Cubs have placed Ian Happ with a left rib contusion suffered in a collision with Nico Hoerner last Sunday. Happ went low and caught Hoerner’s knee right in the chest, after which Hoerner hit the ground and injured his arm. Why Happ wasn’t placed on the IL immediately would be a mystery if it didn’t fit all too well with the Cubs’ past decisions.
MLBchatsports.com

Watch: Jason Heyward Takes Trevor Bauer Deep to Give Cubs Lead

The Cubs are looking to sweep a two-game doubleheader with the LA Dodgers and Jason Heyward got the scoring started in game two. Keegan Thompson and Trevor Bauer traded zeroes for the first three innings of the game, and it was Bauer that cracked first. Jason Heyward hit his third home run of the season off Bauer to give the Cubs a 1-0 in the fourth inning of the seven inning affair. As a quick reminder, Trevor Bauer took two L’s in the 2016 World Series as a member of the Cleveland Indians. In case you forgot.
MLBTimes Union

L.A. Dodgers-Chicago Cubs Runs

Dodgers fourth. Corey Seager strikes out swinging. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. Max Muncy homers to center field. Will Smith pops out to shallow infield to Kris Bryant. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 1, Cubs 0. Dodgers fifth. Chris Taylor singles to shallow right field....
MLBsemoball.com

Cubs place OF Marisnick on IL with right hamstring injury

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Cubs placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and recalled reliever Brad Wieck from Triple-A Iowa. Marisnick is dealing with a right hamstring strain. He got hurt in the first inning of Sunday's 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old Marisnick is hitting .264...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cubs place OF Ian Happ on 10-day IL

The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Ian Happ (left rib contusion) on the 10-day injured list before Friday's game at Wrigley Field against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Happ and infielder Nico Hoerner collided during the eighth inning on Sunday in the Cubs' loss at Cincinnati, with Hoerner placed on the IL later that day with a left forearm strain.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Matt Duffy’s clutch single helps Cubs break .500 with 5th straight win

Good performances from a team’s role players are often the difference between getting above .500 and staying there. That’s been a struggle for the Cubs all season, but Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Pirates gave them a winning record for the first time since they were 10-9 on April 23. The Cubs were lifted by two such role players as they extended their winning streak to five games.
MLBontapsportsnet.com

Cubs Place OF Jake Marisnick on 10-Day IL; Recall LHP Brad Wieck

Cubs outfielder Jake Marisnick is being placed on the 10-day Injured List with a right hamstring strain that occurred in the first inning during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Marisnick has been outstanding for the Cubs this year in the outfield. He is hitting .264 with four home runs,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Strong Start by Wil Crowe Wasted in Loss

Despite Wil Crowe turning in the best start of his MLB career on Saturday afternoon the Pittsburgh Pirates came up short in a 3-2 loss against the Chicago Cubs. Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field the Pittsburgh Pirates were looking to even their weekend series against the Chicago Cubs. While the team received a strong start from Wil Crowe on Saturday afternoon it was not enough in a 3-2 loss against the Cubs.
MLBsemoball.com

Duffy's pinch-hit lifts Cubs over Pirates 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) -- Pinch-hitter Matt Duffy had a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, reliever Keegan Thompson pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league victory and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Willson Contreras and Eric Sogard each drove in...
MLBSun-Journal

Red Sox notebook: Hernández on IL with hamstring injury

The Red Sox placed Kiké Hernández on the 10-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain. Michael Chavis was recalled from Triple-A Worcester before Friday’s game at Camden Yards to take Hernández’s spot on the 26-man roster. Hernández left Thursday’s game during the first inning because of right hamstring...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Tempers flare in Reds' loss to Cubs, Luis Castillo shows some improvement

Tempers flared in the eighth inning Saturday when Amir Garrett's post-strikeout shouting caused the benches to clear, but the Cincinnati Reds missed their chance at turning it into a win. Trailing by a run in the ninth inning, the Reds opened the frame with back-to-back singles against Chicago Cubs closer...
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Jason Heyward Is Back, But Javy Baez (Originally in the Lineup) Has Been Scratched

UPDATE: Javy Baez was originally in the lineup, but he’s been scratched with lower back tightness. The Cubs have one of their toughest pitching matchups of the season tonight, with Shane Bieber on the mound for Cleveland. He’s made seven starts already this season (all quality starts), with 77 strikeouts to just 15 walks in 48.1 IP. In fact, he’s struck out at least 8 batters in 19 straight starts dating back to the beginning of the 2020 season. That’d be a fun streak to break, eh?