Phillies RHP Velasquez scratched with numb index finger

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA — Vince Velasquez was a late scratch for the Philadelphia Phillies because of numb index finger on his right hand. The Phillies instead started long reliever David Hale (0-1, 5.09 ERA) on short notice Thursday against the Miami Marlins. Velasquez (1-0, 3.68) allowed one run in each of his...

