Phillies RHP Velasquez scratched with numb index finger

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves in game two of their three-game weekend series on Saturday night from Truist Park in Atlanta. The top of the division is at stake this weekend as the Phillies came into the weekend series 1.5 games up on the Braves, pending the result from Friday night. The Phillies looked great in the mid-week, as they took down the Milwaukee Brewers in a four-game sweep, winning the first three games by one run each and then the last game by two runs. The Braves on the other hand, also swept their mid-week series, taking all three games from division rival Washington before welcoming the Phillies. These two teams have already faced off six times this year, with the Phillies taking four of the six, including a three-game sweep during opening weekend. This promises to be another big season that can shape the division and both teams know they can’t lose this series. Will it be a bounceback game for Friday’s loser or a clincher for Friday’s winner?