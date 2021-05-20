Equine assistance psychotherapy program in York County helped save a veteran's life

LBI Region, NJ - The Ocean County Board of Commissioners is providing $25 million for a grant program to help those non-profit organizations that have been assisting residents throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Gary Quinn announced that the Commissioners will be offering this grant program to the many non-profit organizations that have gone above and beyond to assist during the coronavirus pandemic. “Non-profit agencies have extended a lifeline to many of our residents, especially our most frail and vulnerable senior and disabled residents during the coronavirus pandemic,” Quinn said.