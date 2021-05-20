Equine assistance psychotherapy program in York County helped save a veteran's life
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's not your traditional form of therapy. 'Equiteam Support Services' helps clients deal with mental health in a unique outdoor environment with horses. “They are non-judgmental, they allow us to be in their space, they reflect back to what we do and how we feel. Sometimes you’ll have a lot of anxiety and the horse will start being anxious," said the Executive Director of Equiteam Support Services, Ellie Williams.www.fox43.com