York County, PA

Equine assistance psychotherapy program in York County helped save a veteran's life

FOX 43
FOX 43
 22 hours ago
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's not your traditional form of therapy. 'Equiteam Support Services' helps clients deal with mental health in a unique outdoor environment with horses. “They are non-judgmental, they allow us to be in their space, they reflect back to what we do and how we feel. Sometimes you’ll have a lot of anxiety and the horse will start being anxious," said the Executive Director of Equiteam Support Services, Ellie Williams.

