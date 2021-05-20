newsbreak-logo
San Francisco, CA

At Chinese Culture Center, a Collective Experience Borne Out of Difference

By Matthew Harrison Tedford
KQED
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn otherworldly utopias and sensitive documentary films, the works in WOMEN我們: From Her to Here at San Francisco’s Chinese Culture Center San Francisco explore queer and feminist lifeworlds from Asian and Asian American perspectives. The exhibition’s title draws on the Chinese word for “we,” 我們, which in Mandarin is homophonous to the English word “women.”

#History#Popular Unity#Social Norms#Chinese Culture Center#Ccc#Korean#Taiwanese#Asian Queer Culture#Queer Desire#Queer People#Artists#Representations#Historical Sites#Sameness#Feminist#Personhood#Rebirth#Togetherness#Community Members#Lesbian Intimacy
