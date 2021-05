With great wine comes great responsibility—and that means proper storage. Whether you’re saving some cellar-worthy bottles for future enjoyment or working your way through your favorite case of rosé, investing in a quality fridge can make all the difference in your drinking experience. A cooler does more than just bring wines to their ideal serving temperature. It also provides stability: Exposure to extreme hot and cold (and fluctuations between the two) can adversely affect a wine’s flavor, and most are best kept between 50 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit— warmer than a standard fridge and cooler than the average room. Most bottles also benefit from being stored on their sides. This prevents the cork from drying out, which can introduce oxygen into the bottle and render a wine undrinkable.