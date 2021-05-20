What It Really Took For Tom Cruise To Agree To Star In Top Gun

Late last year news surfaced of an outburst on the set of Mission: Impossible 7. Furious that crew members were not following COVID safety protocols, Tom Cruise reportedly gave workers on set a loud and profanity laced talking-to about the important work they were doing and how they needed to be the “golden standard”. Although it may have come off harsh to outsiders and some crew members actually left after being chastised, other crew members quickly came to Cruise’s defense and now the actor himself has addressed the “high emotions” on set following his reported outburst.