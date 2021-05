Congratulations to Cam Schwarzbach, son of Shaud and Melanie Schwarzbach, for earning a scholarship in swimming at the College of Idaho! Cam has been swimming for nine years as a member of the Big Sandy Barracudas Swim Team. He swims the 50, 100, and 200 meters free. A couple of months after his mom sent his times to the College of Idaho, a private liberal arts college in Caldwell, Idaho, they sent him a scholarship offer. "I decided that's what I wanted to do. My emphasis for both racing and academically will be to improve in something every day to make me a better student and swimmer."