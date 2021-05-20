newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

RPT-Japan April core CPI falls 0.1% yr/yr

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 20 hours ago

(Repeats to additional alerts)

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices fell 0.1% in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists’ median estimate for a 0.2% annual fall.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices fell 0.2% in April from a year ago. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Consumer Prices#Cpi#Rpt#Cpi#Energy Prices#Rpt Japan#April#Leika Kihara Editing#Fall#Economists#Oil Products#Reporting#Tokyo#Government Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
EconomyBusiness Insider

Japan Producer Prices Rise 0.7% On Month In April

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.7 percent on month in April, the Bank of Japan said on Monday. That exceeded expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent and up from the downwardly revised 0.6 percent increase in March (originally 0.8 percent). On a yearly basis, producer prices...
Economy740thefan.com

Japan April wholesale prices jump on rising material costs

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s wholesale prices jumped 3.6% in April from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday, a sign rising energy and commodities costs were weighing on corporate margins. The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for...
Economyindustryglobalnews24.com

JAPAN’S WHOLESALE PRICES ROSE BY 3.6 PERCENT IN APRIL

Japan’s wholesale prices rose by 3.6 percent in April. Prices for oil and coal products rose 39.3 percent. Due to the strong demand for nonferrous metal in China, its prices surged 35.2 percent. From the previous year, import prices rose 15.1 percent.
Economyirei.com

China: Domestic demand is losing steam

Activity indicators suggest that economic growth generally slowed in China last month, according to Oxford Economics. In sequential terms, industrial production continued to see steady growth, but fixed asset investment momentum eased, while household consumption fell outright. Slower growth momentum in April points to downside risk to Oxford’s growth forecast...
Worldkfgo.com

Canada home sales, average price decline in April from March

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian home sales fell 12.5% in April from March, with the average selling price also declining slightly on the month, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Monday. The actual national average selling price was C$696,000 in April, falling 2.9% from March but up 41.9%...
Industrykitco.com

Majestic to resume gold production in China

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said it further anticipates receiving governmental approval to resume mining operations at the Songjiagou open pit...
Worldjust-auto.com

Japan sales rebound 29% in April

Japan's new vehicle market rebounded by over 29% to 349,895 units in April 2021 from weak year-earlier sales of 270,393 units, according to registration data released by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association. Business sentiment has improved significantly in the last two months, despite new measures introduced by the government to...
RetailPosted by
WHIO Dayton

US industrial output rose a modest 0.7% in April

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. industrial production increased for a second straight month in April as more factories came online after being shutdown by winter ice storms. Industrial production — which includes output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 0.7% last month, down from a sharp gain of 2.4% in March, the Federal Reserve reported Friday.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Japan Service Sector Sentiment Worsens in April: Government

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment index fell to 39.1 in April, down for the first time in three months, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday, amid uncertainty over the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff...
Economycalculatedriskblog.com

BLS: CPI increased 0.8% in April, Core CPI increased 0.9%

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.8 percent in April on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.6 percent in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 4.2 percent before seasonal adjustment. This is the largest 12-month increase since a 4.9-percent increase for the period ending September 2008.
EconomyProvidence Business News

Northeast CPI increases 3.3% Y/Y in April

PROVIDENCE – The consumer price index in the Northeast increased by 3.3% year over in April, slower than the national increase of 4.2% in that time, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. The increase was driven by an increase in transportation and energy costs and was offset by a...
BusinessNBC Connecticut

Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Trade Cautiously as Investors Worry About Inflation

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets were set to trade cautiously on Wednesday, following sharp sell-offs in some markets in the previous session. Futures contracts tied to Japan's Nikkei 225 and Australia's benchmark ASX 200 pointed to opening losses. "The tech led equity rout that began on Monday's US trading session extended...
Economyactionforex.com

US CPI surged to 4.2% yoy, core CPI at 3.0% yoy

US CPI rose 0.8% mom in April, well above expectation of 0.2% mom. CPI core rose 0.9% mom, above expectation of 0.3% mom. Headline CPI accelerated to 4.2% yoy, up from 2.6% yoy, above expectation of 3.6% yoy, higest level since September 2008. CPI core accelerated to 3.0% yoy, up from 1.6% yoy, above expectation of 2.3% yoy. The’s well above Fed’s target of 2%.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Philippines Q1 GDP contracts 4.2% yr/yr, more than expected

MANILA, May 11 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy shrank by more than expected in the first quarter of 2021, official data showed on Tuesday, as prolonged pandemic-induced lockdowns kept domestic demand sluggish. The gross domestic product fell 4.2% in the March quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's factory-gate prices surge by most in over 3 years

China's factory gate prices rose at the fastest rate in three and a half years in April, official data showed on Tuesday, as the world's second-largest economy continued to gather momentum following record-setting growth in the first quarter. The producer price index (PPI), a gauge of industrial profitability, rose 6.8%...
Economyirvinetimes.com

China’s exports rose 32.3% to 264bn dollars in April

China’s exports surged 32.3% in April compared to the previous year as global demand revived despite the persisting coronavirus pandemic. Exports rose to 264 billion dollars (£190 billion), in line with the previous month’s growth but down from the explosive 60.6% rise in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed on Friday.
Economykfgo.com

China’s export growth unexpectedly speeds up in April

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s exports growth unexpectedly picked up in April, official data showed on Friday, as the world’s second-largest economy extended its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Exports in dollar terms surged 32.3% from a year earlier to $263.92 billion, according to China’s General Administration of Customs, beating analysts’...