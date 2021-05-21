LAPD investigating attack at sushi restaurant as antisemitic hate crime

(Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(LOS ANGELES) An attack outside of a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday from people fighting the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Los Angeles is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department as an antisemitic hate crime.

The incident, came days before Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire and after days of fighting and rocket attacks. Tensions surged across the U.S. among supporters of Israel and those who support the Palestinians, leading to escalating protests.

A video released showspeople in cars flying Palestinian flags to a group of Jewish men dining, yelling, “F— you” and “You guys should be ashamed of yourselves” as the caravan of cars drove by the restaurant. At one point someone can be heard screaming, "Israel kills children!”

Ultimately, a witness told The Los Angeles Times that caravan participants began to throw bottles and other items at customers.

“They were chanting, ‘Death to Jews’ and ‘Free Palestine,’" said the witness, who wished to remain anonymous. “They had malice.

Pressures eventually escalated and eight people could be seen converging on diners, with fighting moving onto the sidewalk. One man swung a metal stanchion at the attackers, who then pushed him against a car, while punching and kicking him.

Injuries were sustained by at least one individual, though none from the fight were hospitalized.

Los Angeles Deputy Chief Vito Palazzolo condemned the violence and said investigators were combing through evidence to find the attackers.

“This behavior is completely unacceptable in our city,” Palazzolo said. “We are a city of many different backgrounds. We take every hate crime very seriously. This is not going unattended.”