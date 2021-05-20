Super League gave with one hand and took with five – UEFA president Ceferin
Claims by the European Super League’s founder clubs that their competition would better protect the football pyramid have been ridiculed in a new UEFA report. Twelve of Europe’s top clubs announced themselves as founder members of the new league on April 18, promising more than 10 billion US dollars (just over £7billion) in solidarity payments to clubs outside the competition over the initial commitment period, which was reported to be 23 years.www.bracknellnews.co.uk