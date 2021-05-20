newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Super League gave with one hand and took with five – UEFA president Ceferin

By Press Association 2021
bracknellnews.co.uk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClaims by the European Super League’s founder clubs that their competition would better protect the football pyramid have been ridiculed in a new UEFA report. Twelve of Europe’s top clubs announced themselves as founder members of the new league on April 18, promising more than 10 billion US dollars (just over £7billion) in solidarity payments to clubs outside the competition over the initial commitment period, which was reported to be 23 years.

www.bracknellnews.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Uefa Europa League#Uefa President#The League#Solidarity#The Champions League#The Europa League#Esl#The Premier League#Serie A#Continental Club#Covid#European Super League#Uefa President#Club Football#Top Tier Clubs#England#Matchday Revenue#Lost Sponsorship#Italy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Super League
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAwcn247.com

Barca, Madrid, Juve cling onto Super League, denounce UEFA

The three remaining European Super League rebels have stepped up their criticism of UEFA, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus denouncing intolerable threats for their refusal to back down on the prospect of a breakaway competition. The other nine clubs who formed the ill-fated Super League three weeks ago accepted a settlement on Friday to be fined by UEFA and stay within the open Champions League structure. The rebel trio risks being banned from the Champions League as UEFA pursues a disciplinary process against them for not disavowing the Super League and being reintegrated into the existing system.
UEFAFrankfort Times

9 Super League clubs accept UEFA fines, 3 rebels face bans

Only nine of the 12 European clubs who launched an ill-fated bid to form a Super League have agreed to a peace deal with UEFA and accepted being fined millions of dollars. The remaining trio of rebels are at risk of being banned from the Champions League for not renouncing the breakaway. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have refused to approve what UEFA on Friday called “reintegration measures,” and they will be referred to UEFA disciplinary bodies for sanctions after backing the new largely closed competition.
UEFAthe18.com

UEFA Begins Disciplinary Proceedings Against Super League Defectors

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid, who have yet to renounce the Super League, are facing UEFA sanctions. The three teams that remain involved in the breakaway Super League operation, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, face sanctions from UEFA, who have reached an agreement with the nine other clubs. European soccer's...
UEFAchatsports.com

England's Big Six 'to be handed significant additional fines by the Premier League to go with UEFA's sanctions' that included a combined £13m goodwill gesture to grassroots charities and 5 per cent of one European season revenue

The 'Big Six' Premier League clubs will be handed additional fines from the Premier League for their role European Super League project, according to reports. On Friday, the 12 rebel clubs were told by UEFA to make a combined donation of £13million to grassroots charities and also hand over 5 per cent of their European competition revenue for one season start from the 2023-24 season.
UEFAFrankfort Times

UEFA appoints investigators for Super League rebels case

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA appointed in-house investigators Wednesday for disciplinary cases against European Super League organizers Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona. The three clubs could be banned from future Champions League or Europa League competitions and fined for refusing to renounce the project which collapsed within 48 hours of being announced last month.
UEFAsempremilan.com

CorSera: Milan could negotiate definitive exit from Super League to avoid war with UEFA

AC Milan have a plan in mind to try and avoid a potential sanction from UEFA regarding the failed Super League project, a report claims. ESPN reported earlier in the week that the four remaining clubs – Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan – face maximum punishment under the organisation’s disciplinary pathway, which is a two-year ban from the Champions League or Europa League.
UEFAmanagingmadrid.com

Real Madrid publish statement about UEFA and European Super League

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have published an statement on their official website saying that UEFA are threatening the three clubs and the previous members of the European Super League. Here’s the full statement. In relation to the statement released by UEFA on the 7th May in respect of the...
UEFAarseblog.news

Arsenal accept UEFA punishment for role plotting Super League

The next time Arsenal qualifies for Europe – stop sniggering at the back – UEFA will retain 5% of the revenue generated as a punishment for our involvement in the Super League debacle. The Gunners are one of nine sides who have formally renounced the breakaway competition. Three others, Barcelona,...
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Real, Barca, Juventus defend Super League in face of UEFA ‘threats’

Rome (AFP) – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus on Saturday defended the aborted Super League project after the nine other clubs were given a financial penalty by UEFA for their involvement. The three clubs said they had received “unacceptable” threats from UEFA and FIFA since the project collapsed just two...
UEFAThe Guardian

Nine of European Super League rebel clubs commit to Uefa competitions

Nine of the original 12 European Super League clubs – including the Premier League’s big six – have submitted a “club commitment declaration” to Uefa committing them to existing international and national club competitions. However, the three who have not renounced the Super League – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus...
UEFASB Nation

UEFA Announces Sanctions for Nine Super League Clubs

Since the collapse of the enormously reviled European Super League, there have been rumblings about potential fines, bans from UEFA competitions, and other sanctions for the clubs that were involved. Some of the powers that be have spoken of putting the ESL nonsense behind them and moving forward, rather than...
UEFAchatsports.com

European Super League: Nine clubs given financial sanctions by Uefa over breakaway

European Super League, UEFA Champions League, Union of European Football Associations, Manchester United F.C., Arsenal F.C., Manchester City F.C., Europe, Atlético Madrid, European Club Association, Inter Milan. Nine of the original European Super League clubs, including the Premier League's 'big six', have been given a financial punishment by Uefa. The...