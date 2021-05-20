newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Robot barber shaves Lucifer star Tom Ellis in test of 5G network

By Press Association 2021
bracknellnews.co.uk
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLucifer actor Tom Ellis has been shaved by a robotic arm, controlled by a barber 250 miles away, in a new test of EE’s 5G network. The demonstration sees a London-based barber use motion capture to remotely shave the actor – who is on Snowdon in Wales – with the barber’s movements tracked and sent over EE’s public 5G network to be mimicked by the robot shaver.

www.bracknellnews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
Tom Ellis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Barber#Star#Mobile Network#Communications Technology#Mobile Technology#Ee#Shaves Lucifer#Lucifer Star Ellis#5g Technology#Remote Robotics#Mobile Connectivity#Sensors#Mobile Communications#Creative Technology#Brand#Autonomous Vehicles#Remote Surgery#London#Clapton#Wales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Charitiesmr-mag.com

‘LUCIFER’ ACTOR TOM ELLIS PARTNERS WITH RUPERT AND BUCKLEY CLOTHING

Fashion brand Rupert and Buckley Clothing have teamed up with actor and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity) ambassador, Tom Ellis. All the profits from the sale of the clothing range will be donated to GOSH Charity and its work supporting seriously ill children from across the UK treated at GOSH.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Lucifer (Season 5, Part 2) Netflix, Tom Ellis, trailer, release date

Part 2: God is planning to pass his divine powers onto one of his children so that they can run the universe. To this end, Michael has gaining support from the rest of the angels, while Lucifer sees this as a chance to correct what he believes to be wrong with the world. At the same time, Chloe and Linda get a chance to tell God just how poor a parent he’s been to Lucifer. Startattle.com – Lucifer | Netflix.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Release Date Has Arrived: See Details

In early March, Netflix announced the coming of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2. The release date for the part 2 episodes was scheduled for May 28 on Netflix. Details about the upcoming part 2 episodes have just been revealed. But that’s not the only good news to thrill Lucifer’s fans.
Technologythefastmode.com

Movistar Chile Selects Nokia for Commercial 5G Network Launch

Nokia has today announced that it has been chosen by Telefónica’s Latin America brand, Movistar Chile to provide equipment from its AirScale portfolio to launch the operator’s 5G network in the country. This milestone deployment will enable 5G services for Movistar customers. In addition, Nokia will upgrade Movistar’s 4G and...
ElectronicsAllOutdoor.com

Stealth Cam Launches Enhanced Fusion X Wireless Trail Camera

Trail Cameras have become an essential way for hunters to keep track of local deer populations for hunting as well as being a great way to monitor your property for trespassers or other wildlife that might be traipsing through your hunting spot. Stealth Cam has just announced the launch of their enhanced Fusion X wireless trail camera that improves its in-field performance and ease of use which includes their all-new Stealth Cam Command Pro app which gives you access to your enhanced Fusion X Camera anytime, anywhere.
Internetdevops.com

Private and Virtual Private LTE/5G Challenges Network Visibility

Digital transformation continues to disrupt the entire IT stack by shifting nearly every paradigm, including the new blurring lines between network infrastructure. New mobile network technologies are at the cusp of adaption in the enterprise networks with a growing number of innovations poised to enable expanded and more flexible connectivity with a gradual displacement of traditional Wi-Fi networks.
Technologytechxplore.com

Researchers use robotic platform to study the reflex network of walking cats

A group of researchers from Osaka University developed a quadruped robot platform that can reproduce the neuromuscular dynamics of animals (Figure 1), discovering that a steady gait and experimental behaviors of walking cats emerged from the reflex circuit in walking experiments on this robot. Their research results were published in Frontiers in Neurorobotics.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Test And Measurement Equipment Market (2021 To 2026) - Advent Of 5G Technology And Deployment Of LTE And LTE-Advanced (4G) Networks Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Test and Measurement Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product Type (GPTE and MTE), Service Type (Calibration Services, Repair Services/After-sales Services), Verticals, and Region(APAC, Europe, North America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The test and...
Technologympdigest.com

Anritsu and Orolia Form Strategic Partnership to Launch 5G Assisted GPS CAT Solutions for North American Carrier Acceptance Testing

Anritsu Corporation and Orolia announce immediate support of Assisted GPS (A-GPS) test functionality to meet 5G New Radio (NR) Carrier Acceptance Testing (CAT) requirements for multiple North American operators on the Anritsu ME7834NR 5G Mobile Device Test Platform. As part of the strategic partnership between the two companies, Anritsu leverages Orolia’s industry-leading GNSS simulation capabilities to deliver A-GPS CAT testing platforms featuring the new Orolia GSG-SKY-ANR solution. The Anritsu MR7834NR supports A-GPS, FR1, FR2, FR1+FR2 NSA and SA US operator signaling requirements on the same platform. The A-GPS simulation component of Anritsu’s ME7834NR-based test solution leverages Orolia’s GSG-SKY-ANR simulation platform. The GSG-SKY-ANR is powered by Orolia’s award-winning SKYDEL simulation engine, which delivers flexible, scalable, and efficient GNSS/GPS simulation solutions. The GSG-SKY-ANR GNSS simulator is exclusively available to Anritsu ME7834NR customers. Anritsu ME7834NR A-GPS-enabled solutions for 5G NR CAT requirements are available immediately. The test solutions support the rollout of nationwide 5G networks by helping to ensure device compliance and optimum operability.“Anritsu continues to address the needs of our customers globally. By partnering with Orolia, a worldwide leader in GPS simulation technology, we are introducing a reliable, accurate, and cost-effective A-GPS CAT solution that conforms to operator requirements and delivers repeatable results. We remain committed to provide the validation tools necessary for mobile operators, device makers, chipset manufacturers, and test houses to verify designs and ensure product performance. This benefits everyone in the mobile ecosystem,” said Shinya Ajiro, General Manager of Anritsu Corporation.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Tests Show that mm-Wave 5G is 16x Faster than Sub-6 GHz 5G

Qualcomm Technologies conducted real-world tests to evaluate connectivity speeds using both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequency bands. They found that 5G mmWave connectivity speeds on commercial devices are 16 times faster than 5G operating solely in sub-6 GHz band. These unprecedented results were based on Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data from user-initiated tests on commercial devices in the United States. 5G mmWave uses ultra-wide channels to deliver exponentially faster speeds and greater capacity compared with lower frequency 4G or 5G bands. 5G mmWave momentum continues through the world, with deployments from all major operators in the U.S. and Japan, recent deployments in Europe and South East Asia, and more coming soon in regions such as Australia and Latin America. China is also expected to deploy 5G mmWave for the Winter Olympics early next year.
Home & Gardenpower-grid.com

How 5G, IoT, edge computing and private networks can bring ‘smart gardens’ to life

According to the World Economic Forum, about 50 percent of the global population lives in and around cities. In the United States, this number is closer to 80 percent. At the same time, a global push for a more sustainable future is encouraging cities and residents to come up with green and environmentally responsible solutions, leading to a rapidly increasing demand for new ways to maximize existing resources to create this more ecological city lifestyle.
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Keysight Enables Customers to Test Performance of Millimeter-wave Innovations in 5G, Aerospace/Defense and Satellite Communications

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the Keysight N9042B UXA X-Series signal analyzer solution, which enables customers to test the performance of millimeter-wave (mmWave) innovations in 5G, aerospace & defense and satellite communications.
Technologygeospatialworld.net

Rohde & Schwarz and HEAD acoustics demonstrate test solution for 5G voice over NR (VoNR) voice service

Together with HEAD acoustics, Rohde & Schwarz has successfully verified voice services over 5G NR (VoNR). The test solution employs the latest generation of the R&S CMX500 wideband radio communication tester, combined with the labCORE hardware platform from HEAD acoustics and their ACQUA measurement and analysis software. This setup allows simulation of a voice connection in both 5G (VoNR) and 4G (VoLTE) networks. This enables manufacturers of 5G capable telecommunications devices to test the voice quality of their devices at an early stage before market introduction. The solution was presented at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai in February 2021 for the first time.
Internetmobileworldlive.com

TIP signs up to open roaming ahead of Wi-Fi move

Telecom Infra Project (TIP) backed the OpenRoaming standard designed to help interconnection between Wi-Fi networks across the globe, ahead of the launch of its OpenWiFi project next week. A statement released by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), which is behind OpenRoaming, revealed the forthcoming TIP project would use its standard...
Technologyiotbusinessnews.com

Sierra Wireless introduces its new XR Series of multi-network 5G routers

XR Series Solutions architected for mission and business-critical applications that require 5G performance and end-to-end security. Sierra Wireless, today launched the next evolution in market leading routers with its new XR Series of multi-network 5G routers. In addition to the previously launched world’s first multi-network MG90 5G vehicle router, the...