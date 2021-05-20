newsbreak-logo
US House approves investigative committee for January 6 Capitol riot

By Heidi J. T. Exner
jurist.org
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US House of Representatives voted Wednesday to send a bill to the Senate to create a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Supporters of this bill believe an independent investigation is crucial for accountability for the amped-up mob that violently trespassed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. This legislation would establish a 10-member commission to make recommendations by the end of this year about securing the Capitol and to determine ways to prevent another insurrection of this kind.

