Dyson V15 Detect review

REVIEW – I’ve been doing a lot of drawing and leathercraft in the last year and if there’s one thing that you need to do both of these activities and many more, it is light and lots of it. Light helps me make detailed doodles of crazy characters and light helps me see the holes for the next stitch I need to sew when I’m working on a new leather journal cover. When I saw the Dyson Lightcycle Morph desk lamp, I was impressed by the way it looked and was eager to see if could light up my life. Let’s find out if it has.