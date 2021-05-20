Dyson V15 Detect review

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. From now until May 22nd, Dyson is taking $100 of its Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum. The machine has a longer battery life (up to 60 minutes of run time), a larger bin and even stronger deep-cleaning capacities than past Dyson models, making it a phenomenal cleaner at a pretty sweet discount. Thanks to its innovative Torque drive cleaner head, the Absolute is designed to dig deeper into your carpets and pick up more dirt, while the vacuum’s soft woven nylon and anti-static carbon fiber goes hard on dirt but gentle on your hard floors. Not to mention the cordless design makes tidying a breeze, and the vacuum can be easily transformed into a handheld cleaner.