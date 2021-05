Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If there was a method of physical therapy that you could do at home to help reduce your anxiety, relieve stress, and combat muscle pains, would you try it out? What if experts put their support behind it? And, what's more, what if thousands of people swear by it? While it might seem too good to be true, the one do-it-yourself practice that does all of the above is real—and costs just $25.