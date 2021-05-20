Sophie opens up about her experience of menopause

Looking at the world around us, I’ve become increasingly confident that I wouldn’t want to bring a child into this world. But that’s probably not the only reason. See, motherhood scares me, especially having read the accounts of what women go through. And painful labour is only the tip of the iceberg. There are a lot of health issues that women develop postpartum as well, from depression to ailments they didn’t have before, like blood pressure and so on. And sometimes, the precarious psychological health of the mother can manifest itself physically too. Recently, actor Sameera Reddy, who is a mother of two adorable children, revealed how things got really tough after her first pregnancy, and what it took to deal with it and avoid feeling the same during her second pregnancy.