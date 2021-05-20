newsbreak-logo
Las Vegas, NV

13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For May 21-27, 2021

By Joyce Lupiani
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 22 hours ago
The following is a list of 13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas.

1. A unique art show is underway at the Priscilla Fowler Fine Art Gallery in downtown Las Vegas. The exhibit features the work of 5 art teachers and their students. The show ends May 29. All pieces on display are available for purchase.

2. Mesquite Motor Mania is happening May 21-23 in Mesquite. The annual classic car show features all years/makes/models of classic vehicles. There will be burn-out contests, slow drags, multiple vendors, food and more.

3. Fresh52 Farmers & Artisan Market is coming to the Arts District for the first time on May 21. The market showcases more than 40 small businesses ranging from handmade soaps and self-care products, candles, pet supplies and treats, jewelry, home décor, food vendors and so much more. The market will be in the Arts District from 3 to 8 p.m. every Friday.

4. Winchester Dondero Cultural Center is celebrating Hawaiian culture through music and dance at 7 p.m. May 21. Tickets are $10 for the E Ola Mau performance.

5. Downtown Country Throwdown is making its debut at Downtown Container Park on May 21. Every first and third Friday of the month, country music fans can enjoy line dancing, live music and drink specials. The fun begins with lessons at 6 p.m. Container Park’s trio of bars Oak & Ivy, Downtown Terrace and Bin 702 have crafted a menu of drink specials available to parched patrons. Entry is free. Park is limited to those 21 and older after 9 p.m.

6. G4 Live , presented by Budtender Awards, is happening May 21-23 at Mandalay Bay. The cannabis convention will feature more than 150 vendors, onsite brand certification and education by Cloverleaf University, live music, Canna Pro wrestling and parties. Travis Barker performs Friday night. There will also be guest speakers throughout the weekend.

7. Titantic: The Artifact Exhibit at the Luxor hotel-casino is inviting guests to honor National Maritime Day on May 22. Maritime enthusiasts will get an in-depth look at the historic and tragic journey that led to new laws and regulations designed to prevent future disasters. The exhibit features more than 400 artifacts and dramatic recreations.

8. The African Diaspora of Las Vegas will celebrate Africa Day on May 22 at the Mountain’s Edge Regional Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be music, drumming face painting, a kid’s corner, dancing, vendors, food and more.

9. Najee is performing May 22 in the next Jazz in the Park series of performances at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. Admission is free. There will be a coronavirus vaccine clinic from 6 to 8 p.m.

10. JING in Downtown Summerlin Guests can enjoy standout selections from the featured brunch menu prepared by Executive Chef Thomas Griese, including Lobster Eggs Benedict with the option of a Caviar Upgrade, Seafood Tower, Honey French Toast, Creekstone Farms New York Steak & Eggs, and Avocado Toast. The restaurant’s regular menu will be available for purchase throughout the day, and live ambient music will set the daytime scene. The party will evolve into an energetic atmosphere complete with a live deejay, bites and bottle service offered until late. Diners can expect Instagrammable photo-opportunities thoughtfully placed throughout the restaurant, and rotating seasonal decor. Every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., beginning Sunday, April 11. A dedicated brunch menu is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

11. Dine Out for Life on May 24 at Trattoria Reggiano in Downtown Summerlin. A generous percentage of sales that day will benefit Golden Rainbow, which provides housing, education, wellness services and financial assistance to men, women and children living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. Enjoy eggplant parmesan, filet mignon meatballs or hand-tossed brick-oven pizzas. Must show the Dine Out for Life flyer from the Golden Rainbow website.

12. HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at the Luxor hotel-casino has introduced Let’s Play Thursday industry night from 7 to 11 p.m. every Thursday night. The 30,000-square-foot venue invites guests to mix and mingle while competing in weekly friendly competitions featuring an unrivaled fan experience with rotating themes and game nights. All “Let’s Play Thursday” events are 18+ and free to enter. All-age game play will still be available in The Lobby for those looking to play their favorite games on Thursdays starting at noon.

13. Comedian Jaime Kennedy is performing May 27 through May 31 at the Delirious Comedy Club at Downtown Grand. He will be joined by comedians Jason Rogers and Kyle Anderson.

If you would like to submit an item for 13 Things, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com. Videos and photos welcome.

